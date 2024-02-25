LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.