LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.90% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.