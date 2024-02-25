LPL Financial LLC Buys 147,708 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.59% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $42,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

