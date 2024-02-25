LPL Financial LLC Buys 84,061 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

