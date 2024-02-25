LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,315 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

Nucor stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

