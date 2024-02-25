LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.59% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $45,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.