LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.