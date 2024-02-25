LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BCE worth $46,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 38,682.8% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 193,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 193,414 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BCE by 41.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 171.01%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

