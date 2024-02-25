LPL Financial LLC Has $41.29 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.88% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $553,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $23.92 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

