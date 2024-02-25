LPL Financial LLC Has $47.99 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

