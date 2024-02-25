LPL Financial LLC Has $49.66 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $49,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 793,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

