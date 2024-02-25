LPL Financial LLC Has $50.79 Million Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 19.53% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $50,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $47.05 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

