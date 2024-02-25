LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.84% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $41,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

