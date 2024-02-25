LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.