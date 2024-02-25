LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $52,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

