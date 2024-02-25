LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,310 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $42,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

