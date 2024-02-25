LPL Financial LLC Purchases 342,191 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,191 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $43,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

