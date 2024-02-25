LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 960,672 JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 960,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.24% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

