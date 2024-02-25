LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,576.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,253.75.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.