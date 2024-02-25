LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

General Mills stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.