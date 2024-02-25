LPL Financial LLC Sells 101,877 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.49% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $42,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWV stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $880.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.