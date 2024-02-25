LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,464 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $41,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WPC opened at $55.98 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.