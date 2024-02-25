LPL Financial LLC Sells 160,889 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.36% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $41,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 776,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 653,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 335,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.30 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.