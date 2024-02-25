LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,006 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

