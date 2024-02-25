LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $267.04

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $267.04 and last traded at $265.60, with a volume of 28204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

