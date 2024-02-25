Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 1,632,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,991,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.