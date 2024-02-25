Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luxfer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,348,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.