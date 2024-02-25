LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,110,000 after purchasing an additional 749,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

