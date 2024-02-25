M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

