Macy’s, Inc. (M) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Macy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.0 %

M stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

