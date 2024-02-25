Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on June 14th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

