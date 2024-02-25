ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,769 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $145,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

MAN opened at $72.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

