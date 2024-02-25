Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.21.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.