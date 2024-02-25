Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

TSE:MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

