Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFI. TD Securities lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.21.

MFI stock opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.30.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

