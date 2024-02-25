Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $31.00. Maplebear shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 2,537,823 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravi Gupta bought 545,229 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,581,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606,522.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,020,273 shares of company stock worth $57,657,346. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $78,674,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

