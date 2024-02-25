Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$0.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.08.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

