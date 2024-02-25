Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $6.95. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5,625,671 shares traded.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.19.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
