Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $6.95. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5,625,671 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRVI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 63.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.