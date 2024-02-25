Mariner LLC Acquires 10,365 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $152.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

