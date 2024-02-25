Mariner LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $310.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $311.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

