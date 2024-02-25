Mariner LLC Acquires 22,908 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

