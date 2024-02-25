Mariner LLC Acquires 66,069 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

