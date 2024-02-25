Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 443.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.24% of Avantis US Equity ETF worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis US Equity ETF stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Avantis US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis US Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

