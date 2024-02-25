Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $407.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $408.29.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,057,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,634,722. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

