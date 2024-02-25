Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

