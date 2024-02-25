Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after buying an additional 1,944,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after buying an additional 844,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after buying an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

