Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $97.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

