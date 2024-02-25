Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $468,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

