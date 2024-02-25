Mariner LLC Buys 20,129 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

