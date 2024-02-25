Mariner LLC Buys 489 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,209.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,136.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

